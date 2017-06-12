County prepping for water switch -
Commissioners June 14 approved the final three resolutions needed to allow the county to proceed with the estimated $5-7 million project. The county - which supplies water to Cedarville, Wilberforce and Shawnee Hills - is constructing its own water line and connecting it to the North Beavercreek water system in an effort to save money.
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Bryan H
|8
|I hate gays
|5 hr
|Ligh loafers Harry
|4
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|john parise
|31,995
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|bill
|20,937
|single or married ?
|12 hr
|miss u at work
|3
|who and where is skunk
|Wed
|MarkHammond
|3
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Wed
|MarkHammond
|2
