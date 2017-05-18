Witness: Truck in fiery crash tried to avoid wrong-way car
A witness to a crash and fire that temporarily closed a southwest Ohio interstate says the wrong-way car driver who died appeared to intentionally move into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, whose driver tried to avoid the collision. A police report on the Sunday crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton indicates police suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor for the wrong-way driver, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man.
