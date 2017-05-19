Oakwood restaurant weighs second location
An Oakwood restaurant is considering a second location in Beavercreek. Flyboy's Deli applied with the state for a liquor license at The Mall at Fairfield Commons.
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|21 hr
|Tish63
|55
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|Thu
|Tantor
|4
|howdy
|Wed
|Smokersstink
|7
|Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13)
|May 15
|Whatnow
|4
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
