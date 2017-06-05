New parking and self-storage facility -
SIBCO Ltd. Parking and Self-Storage in Beavercreek has opened a new 21,000 SF self-storage facility with 146 standard and climate controlled self-storage units. The property features items such as a Sentinel access control system, AutoGate security gate, interior security cameras, exterior license plate camera, concrete driveways, onsite management, security lighting and fencing with all units located at ground level.
