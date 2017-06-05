New parking and self-storage facility

SIBCO Ltd. Parking and Self-Storage in Beavercreek has opened a new 21,000 SF self-storage facility with 146 standard and climate controlled self-storage units. The property features items such as a Sentinel access control system, AutoGate security gate, interior security cameras, exterior license plate camera, concrete driveways, onsite management, security lighting and fencing with all units located at ground level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.