Former Wright-Patterson base commander tells story of WWII servicewomen
Sue Hill Norrod reached for the folded American flag a sailor in a white dress uniform handed her, marking her mother's service in the Navy in World War II. At that moment in the midst of her mother's funeral in 2015, Norrod said she knew the story of her 91-year-old mother's time in uniform in decades past, and of thousands of other U.S. servicewomen, had to be told to a new generation of women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Boro parent
|31,989
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Darling girl
|66
|single or married ?
|9 hr
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|21 hr
|ubtoo
|3
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|Sun
|JamesConway
|2
|Looking for dogmeat
|Sun
|Poophead
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Sun
|SingYong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC