Former Wright-Patterson base commander tells story of WWII servicewomen

Sunday May 7

Sue Hill Norrod reached for the folded American flag a sailor in a white dress uniform handed her, marking her mother's service in the Navy in World War II. At that moment in the midst of her mother's funeral in 2015, Norrod said she knew the story of her 91-year-old mother's time in uniform in decades past, and of thousands of other U.S. servicewomen, had to be told to a new generation of women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

