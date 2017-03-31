Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys NorthWestern Corp, LTC Properties Inc, Dean Foods Co, ...
Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc buys NorthWestern Corp, LTC Properties Inc, Dean Foods Co, Cato Corp, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, ATN International Inc, sells Crane Co, Hope Bancorp Inc, InterDigital Inc, AVX Corp, ITT Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $592 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Ellis family
|14 hr
|Rayne10
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Informant
|28
|who and where is skunk
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Informant
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Sun
|Informant
|4
|Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer?
|May 5
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC