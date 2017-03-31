Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys ...

Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc buys NorthWestern Corp, LTC Properties Inc, Dean Foods Co, Cato Corp, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, ATN International Inc, sells Crane Co, Hope Bancorp Inc, InterDigital Inc, AVX Corp, ITT Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $592 million.

