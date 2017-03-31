Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc buys NorthWestern Corp, LTC Properties Inc, Dean Foods Co, Cato Corp, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, Owens & Minor Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, ATN International Inc, sells Crane Co, Hope Bancorp Inc, InterDigital Inc, AVX Corp, ITT Corp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $592 million.

