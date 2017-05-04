Deadly crash on Ohio interstate spark...

Deadly crash on Ohio interstate sparks large fireball

Monday May 1 Read more: Whiznews.com

Part of the interstate in Ohio could be closed for days after police say a car going the wrong direction crashed into a truck carrying gasoline, sparking a huge fireball and killing one person. Police say a 30-year-old Beavercreek man was killed when he collided with the truck on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Sunday.

