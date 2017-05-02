Deadly Car Crash Explodes Gas Tanker
In Ohio, part of the interstate might be closed for a couple days after a car going the wrong way down I-75 crashed into a truck carrying gasoline on Sunday. The crash sparked a huge fireball which killed a 30-year-old man from Beavercreek, Ohio and the truck driver had minor injuries.
