Deadly Car Crash Explodes Gas Tanker

In Ohio, part of the interstate might be closed for a couple days after a car going the wrong way down I-75 crashed into a truck carrying gasoline on Sunday. The crash sparked a huge fireball which killed a 30-year-old man from Beavercreek, Ohio and the truck driver had minor injuries.

