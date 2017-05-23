Aerospace grant to impact 22,000 stud...

Aerospace grant to impact 22,000 students -

Friday May 5 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten announced at the Greene County Legislative Breakfast May 5 that a nearly $1 million Straight A Grant will impact all 22,000 students in Greene County. The $984,000 grant will be geared toward engineering and aerospace career development and instruction for students throughout the districts in grades pre-K through twelve.

