Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: what...

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: what could happen during a gov. shutdown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The last time the government closed up shop was back in 2013 after the government failed to reach a budget for 2014 fiscal year. "It's more than a minor inconvenience for many families that are living paycheck to paycheck," said Richard Stock, the Director of Research at the University of Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis schroll 1 hr retired worker 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Mexico 20,991
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) 10 hr Yemeni Infiltrator 19
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Sun citizen 31,985
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Apr 29 Darling girl 47
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Apr 29 Waynedale Sucks 1
Armageddon Heaven! Apr 28 The Duke Of Hazard 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC