Taste of Greene County open house

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 20th Annual Taste of Greene County with an free open house 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Beavercreek Chamber Office, 3210 Beaver-Vu Drive. The open house is a free event to attend and will feature food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. provided by Soin Medical Center, Chick-fil-A Beavercreek, Chuy's Tex Mex Restaurant, The Oilerie, SpringHill Suites Beavercreek, Cherry House Cafe, the Cake Shop and Chick-fil-A Mall at Fairfield Commons, Hilton Garden Inn Beavercreek and Deg's Flame Grilled Chicken.

