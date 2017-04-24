Taste of Greene County open house -
The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 20th Annual Taste of Greene County with an free open house 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Beavercreek Chamber Office, 3210 Beaver-Vu Drive. The open house is a free event to attend and will feature food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. provided by Soin Medical Center, Chick-fil-A Beavercreek, Chuy's Tex Mex Restaurant, The Oilerie, SpringHill Suites Beavercreek, Cherry House Cafe, the Cake Shop and Chick-fil-A Mall at Fairfield Commons, Hilton Garden Inn Beavercreek and Deg's Flame Grilled Chicken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop!!!
|22 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|22 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Gregory
|3
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC