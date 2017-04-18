Sentencing set in Ohio military base security breach
A sentencing date has been set for a man who admitted to causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio's largest military base. Edward Novak pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton in February to charges of trespass, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.
