School district asks voters to approve substitute levy

Beavercreek City School District officials are asking voters to approve a 6 mill, $10.4 million substitute emergency levy in the May 2 special election. Dollars generated from the levy, which amounts to approximately 13 percent of the district's operating revenue, would fund day-to-day expenses for the schools such as utilities, bus fuel, classroom supplies, technology and personnel.

