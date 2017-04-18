Neil Gorsuch confirmation fight brings shrugs in conservative Greene County: Ohio Matters
Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, is set to be confirmed Friday by the U.S. Senate. The vote follows a historic scenario on Thursday: Senate Democrats tried to block the nomination with a filibuster, and Republicans went "nuclear" with a rule change eliminating the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Dear Ron,...
|Tue
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
|And what happened to America First?
|Apr 15
|The Old Cold Warrior
|10
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC