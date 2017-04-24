Fundraiser for veterans set -

The Miami Valley Music Men Barbershop Chorus is holding its 2nd Annual "A Salute to Our Veterans" 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene. All proceeds from the show go to the Buckeye Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a congressionally chartered veterans service organization founded in 1946.

