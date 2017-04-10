Final phase completed at Village at the Greene
Greene County News Village at the Greene's newly renovated and expanded facility located across the street from The Greene shopping center at 4381 Tonawanda Trail. They have opened a community room as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Kang Snake
|20,948
|Steve Taylor Oakwood Paulding CTY Ohio
|3 hr
|Urworstnitemare
|1
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Concerned
|27
|Tasha Sutton
|20 hr
|Whodey
|5
|And what happened to America First?
|23 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|8
|Deport all drug dealers
|Apr 9
|elmer gloo
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Shena
|26
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC