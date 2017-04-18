Cleveland Heights set to award 20-yea...

Cleveland Heights set to award 20-year, $5.4 million energy conservation contract

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Cleveland.com

Along with several other pieces of legislation introduced this month, City Council is set to give final reading Monday on a 20-year, $5.4 million energy efficiency contract. City Manager Tanisha Briley said that the roughly $2 million in additional interest payments will be covered through the energy savings on utility bills over the ensuing years.

