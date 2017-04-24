Cleveland Heights approves 20-year, $...

Cleveland Heights approves 20-year, $5.4 million energy efficiency program: City Council recap

Tuesday Apr 25

Attorneys are still finalizing details and roughly $5.45 million in bonds will then have to be issued to cover the work, much of that in and around the Cleveland Heights Community Center. Ultimately, the utility savings will cover an additional $2 million in projected interest payments beyond what the city is paying Evans Energy of Beavercreek, outside of Dayton.

