City spends $430K to defend officers ...

City spends $430K to defend officers in Wal-Mart shooting

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An Ohio city has spent over $430,000 defending two officers in connection with the fatal police shooting of a man at a Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf. The Dayton Daily News reports the cost to the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek includes about $210,000 paid to two law firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr New york 20,962
Stop watching 7 news 14 hr The Duke of Hazard 3
howdy Sun The Duke of Hazard 6
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun Stevie 27
And what happened to America First? Apr 15 The Old Cold Warrior 10
gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee Apr 14 jerry 1
Steve Taylor Oakwood Paulding CTY Ohio Apr 12 Urworstnitemare 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC