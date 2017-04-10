Beavercreek city, schools expect more growth

One way the city proves its progress over the last two years is in its expansive list of capital road construction projects. In 2015 and 2016, the city had plans for six construction projects, including widening Grange Hall Road and North Fairfield Road, enhancing the streetscape of Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road intersection, reconstructing existing traffic signals, completing Park Overlook Drive, and working on the turn lanes, sidewalk and traffic signal at Grange Hall Road at Shakertown Road.

