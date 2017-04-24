A gathering of taste -

A gathering of taste -

Wednesday Apr 19

More than 25 restaurants, bakeries and cateres are expected to bring their best cuisine to the The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce 20th Annual Taste of Greene County. The event is presented by the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center and will take place 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

