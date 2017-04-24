A gathering of taste -
More than 25 restaurants, bakeries and cateres are expected to bring their best cuisine to the The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce 20th Annual Taste of Greene County. The event is presented by the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center and will take place 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|stop!!!
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Gregory
|3
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC