Twin Towers Park hosts open schooling days -
Equestrians from throughout the region can now attend organized open schooling days hosted at Greene County Parks & Trails Twin Towers Park, 501 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road. Open schooling days will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 15 and 16, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, and Oct. 21 and 22. The open days will be held rain or shine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LOL
|20,920
|GLYNN, William
|2 hr
|Bob Walker
|1
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|3 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes!
|4 hr
|Net Nut
|1
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Someone
|6
|Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08)
|17 hr
|MARYJANE
|27
|To you professional-veteran victims out there:
|20 hr
|Didndunuffin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC