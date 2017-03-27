Scout cleans up park for spring -

Thursday Mar 23

Work continued as winter ended at Greene County Parks & Trails' Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek with the completion of an Eagle Scout project by Mason Nash, Troop 870.

