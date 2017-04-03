Playscape added to Scout Dog Park - 4:21 pm updated:
Part agility course and part natural elements, the newly installed phase one of the canine nature playscape at Greene County Parks & Trails' Scout Dog Park in Xenia has been installed within the newest paddock located at Pierce Park in Xenia. The three simulated tree stumps, two simulated logs and one simulated hollow log are the part of the first phase of the project and were funded by proceeds from GCP&T's canine special events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump"
|14 hr
|Leon Harrison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|America First is not perverse!
|21 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|Holllddd ittt!!!
|Wed
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Tasha Sutton
|Wed
|Whodey
|3
|I detest people who use children...
|Wed
|Net Nut
|1
|If you lack H1-B and L1 facts...
|Wed
|Net Nut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC