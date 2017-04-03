Playscape added to Scout Dog Park - 4...

Playscape added to Scout Dog Park - 4:21 pm updated:

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Part agility course and part natural elements, the newly installed phase one of the canine nature playscape at Greene County Parks & Trails' Scout Dog Park in Xenia has been installed within the newest paddock located at Pierce Park in Xenia. The three simulated tree stumps, two simulated logs and one simulated hollow log are the part of the first phase of the project and were funded by proceeds from GCP&T's canine special events.

