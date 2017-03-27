Kentucky man to be tried again -

A Kentucky man is being retried Monday, March 27 in Greene County Common Pleas Court for allegedly assaulting a peace officer in Beavercreek. A jury could not reach a verdict after five hours in the Jan. 30 trial for Vincent Lyday.

