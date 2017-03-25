Hacker attacks: How Ohio Air Force base trains cyber army
Cyber hackers bent on chaos could potentially attack water treatment and chemical plants, power grids, financial institutions and disable weapon systems, and have stolen personal data of millions of federal employees and consumers. Every hour of every day, cyber warriors silently fight an unrelenting war with millions of daily attacks to battle invading adversaries thousands of miles from America's shores.
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|GOP is full of gas!
|18 hr
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|22 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|Thu
|Dindunuffin
|2
|GLYNN, William
|Thu
|Bob Walker
|1
|Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes!
|Thu
|Net Nut
|1
