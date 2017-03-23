Courthouse cornerstone

Courthouse cornerstone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County was established in March 1803. The first judges met for two years in a tavern in Beavercreek, where much of the original business of establishing the new county was conducted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Yidfellas 20,923
News GLYNN, William 7 hr Bob Walker 1
Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps! 8 hr The New Cool Warrior 1
Good morning, my cupcakes and snowflakes! 8 hr Net Nut 1
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) 10 hr Someone 6
News Local rapper denies his group, Diamond Cut, is ... (May '08) 21 hr MARYJANE 27
To you professional-veteran victims out there: Wed Didndunuffin 2
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC