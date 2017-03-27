Case dismissed, trial cancelled for K...

Case dismissed, trial cancelled for Kentucky man -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

According to Greene County Common Pleas Court records, the Greene County prosecutor's office asked the court March 24 to dismiss the case with prejudice at the request of the Beavercreek Police Department. Dismissing a case with prejudice means the case is dismissed permanently, and cannot be brought back to court at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Is Terrible 3 hr Literature Lover 10
GOP is full of gas! 3 hr The Duke of Hazard 2
"My 10th Facebook ban begins" 3 hr The Duke of Hazard 6
howdy 3 hr The Duke of Hazard 2
Me posting "horrible" stuff??? 3 hr Library Lover 3
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) 5 hr annie 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 20,939
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC