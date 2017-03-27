Beavercreek library celebrates grand reopening

Greene County News Beavercreek public officials joined Greene County Public Library staff members to cut a ribbon at the grand reopening of the Beavercreek Community Library. Those pictured include: Head Librarian Jennifer Ventling, City Council Member Brian Jarvis, Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colon, Township Trustee Jeff Roberts, Mayor Bob Stone, Township Trustee Carol Graff and Township Trustee Tom Kretz.

