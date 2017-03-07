Beavercreek firm wins part of $11M tech contract
Dayton's second-largest defense contractor has won another project. Beavercreek-based MacAulay-Brown Inc. has landed a two-year project worth up to $11 million in work thanks to a subcontract from IAP Worldwide Services Inc. The work supports the Distributed Common Ground System-Army, a system being designed to help bring information and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|banker
|31,979
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|sally
|27
|Leon's shrink
|5 hr
|Noel Nosirrah
|2
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|penisss
|23
|help me find all his baby mommas (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Jesspitt
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|54
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC