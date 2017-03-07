Beavercreek firm wins part of $11M te...

Beavercreek firm wins part of $11M tech contract

Dayton's second-largest defense contractor has won another project. Beavercreek-based MacAulay-Brown Inc. has landed a two-year project worth up to $11 million in work thanks to a subcontract from IAP Worldwide Services Inc. The work supports the Distributed Common Ground System-Army, a system being designed to help bring information and ... (more)

