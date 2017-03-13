Area physicians join partnership

Eleven Kettering Physician Network practices in Greene County are among more than 2,900 primary care practices nationwide participating in a historic public-private partnership intended to strengthen primary care as a whole. Comprehensive Primary Care Plus is a partnership between payer partners from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , state Medicaid agencies, commercial health plans, self-insured businesses, and primary care providers.

