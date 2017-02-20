Winter fog makes for a tricky morning commute
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio - Instead of snowfall or cold temperatures this morning, drivers dealt with another issue, fog. At times this morning visibility was down to only 20 to 30 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't move here
|2 hr
|limuel
|3
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|jdb68
|103
|Timeshare Info
|9 hr
|Tantor
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Winnie
|4
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|Wed
|Leon Harrison
|6
|Ryan Lucas St John
|Wed
|Truth seeker
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC