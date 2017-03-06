Therea s nothing more American than Jazz - 4:34 pm updated:

Therea s nothing more American than J...

Therea s nothing more American than Jazz

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

BEAVERCREEK - It has been said by American jazz legends that jazz is a lot like life - "it's best when you improvise," it has a way of "washing away the dust of everyday life," and if you "hit the wrong note, it's the next note that makes it good or bad." Coming soon - the first weekend of March - Beavercreek High School is going to be overflowing with jazz, with thousands of students, parents, performers and music educators.

