Students meet a George Washingtona sycamore -
Submitted photo Students from Valley Elementary School in Beavercreek travel to Narrows Reserve three times each year to learn the changes that happen in the natural world. Four groups of students hiked different trails at the Narrows Reserve recently with two traveling along the State and National Scenic Little Miami River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|38 min
|Paul
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|glassman
|102
|Looking for
|22 hr
|Kathy
|2
|Stock Market
|Thu
|Apple
|1
|Libraries are rude
|Thu
|Tantor
|10
|Norris Lake (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Skankhunter42
|48
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC