Soin celebrating 5 years -
In its first five years, Indu and Raj Soin Medical Center has grown - in square footage, floors, staff, beds and in patients. "Over the last five years, we've focused on developing a solid team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|jdb68
|103
|Timeshare Info
|6 hr
|Tantor
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Winnie
|4
|"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban"
|Wed
|Leon Harrison
|6
|Don't move here
|Wed
|Fan of Leon The Man
|2
|Ryan Lucas St John
|Wed
|Truth seeker
|21
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC