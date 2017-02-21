Police shoot man carrying BB gun at Orlando
According to the Orlando Police Department , the man was approaching people in the store's parking lot and shooting at random. The Department also reports that the man fired the BB gun at a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Lucas St John
|25 min
|Cancer sucks
|39
|School Testing
|1 hr
|Sky King
|3
|Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Now They Pharted
|10
|Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|He Pharted There
|27
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Crazy
|21
|Winnie Peacock (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Just another crush
|5
|jimmy dean walker may 12
|Sat
|whats up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC