Ohio man enters guilty plea in air base security breach

A man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at Ohio's largest military base has pleaded guilty in a deal that dismissed several of the charges against him. Edward Novak entered guilty pleas Thursday in federal court in Dayton to charges of trespass, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

