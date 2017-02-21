OH: Film About RTA and Beavercreek Fe...

OH: Film About RTA and Beavercreek Feud Wins 'Best Feature Documentary'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

"Free To Ride," the documentary about the struggles between the Greater Dayton RTA and the city of Beavercreek, won best feature documentary at the 2017 D.C. Independent Film Festival. A feature-length documentary about the Greater Dayton RTA feud with Beavercreek over access to public transportation premiered at a Washington, D.C. film festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Lucas St John 1 hr Truth seeker 17
Anne and Rodney Cossaboon (May '16) 2 hr Informant 4
Ann and Rod Cossaboon--Huber Heights slumlords 2 hr Informant 1
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" 2 hr Informant 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr mexico 20,851
Don't move here 6 hr unhappy 1
Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16) Mon Informant 26
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC