Man charged in air base security case in Ohio pleads guilty
An Ohio man accused of causing the evacuation of two buildings at an Ohio military base has pleaded guilty to federal charges including trespassing. The Dayton Daily News reports Edward Novak also pleaded guilty Friday to operating a vehicle under the influence and disorderly conduct charges.
