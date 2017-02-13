Hung jury for Lyday -
After a full day of trial and almost five hours of deliberation, a Greene County jury could not reach a verdict for a Kentucky man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a peace officer. Because the jury could not agree on a verdict, Judge Stephen Wolaver declared a mistrial, meaning the case is still pending and will be retried at a future date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Do demonstrating mobs have jobs?"
|4 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|4
|Libraries are rude
|4 hr
|Library Lover
|8
|Angela Kurowski
|8 hr
|Karma
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|WASTE
|31,968
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Imnotfallingforit
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Sun
|Net Nut
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC