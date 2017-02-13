Hung jury for Lyday -

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

After a full day of trial and almost five hours of deliberation, a Greene County jury could not reach a verdict for a Kentucky man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting a peace officer. Because the jury could not agree on a verdict, Judge Stephen Wolaver declared a mistrial, meaning the case is still pending and will be retried at a future date.

