Free heart screenings in Febrary

Free heart screenings in Febrary

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

During February, American Heart Month, Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk for heart disease. The key to managing heart and vascular disease is knowing your numbers and recognizing risk factors, such as high total cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood glucose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
xenia worst city in america? (Dec '09) 4 hr US Patriot 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14) Fri white 60
I am a teenaged lesbian! Fri Fan of Leon The Man 3
Leon's rotting jottings Fri Fan of Leon The Man 2
Libraries are rude Fri Library Lover 6
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... Feb 8 The Duke of Hazard 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC