Free heart screenings in Febrary
During February, American Heart Month, Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk for heart disease. The key to managing heart and vascular disease is knowing your numbers and recognizing risk factors, such as high total cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood glucose.
