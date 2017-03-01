Former Japanese defense minister to g...

Former Japanese defense minister to give talk in Beavercreek

A former Japanese defense minister will discuss the administration of President Donald Trump and the importance of the U.S.-Japanese alliance at an upcoming talk in Ohio. Satoshi Morimoto's March 2 appearance at the Pentagon Tower in Beavercreek follows a recent visit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe .

