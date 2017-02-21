Five years since Soina s opening - 3:...

Five years since Soina s opening - 3:14 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County News President of Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital, Rick Dodds, spoke at a celebration ceremony for the five-year anniversary of Soin Medical Center. Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network, was one member of Soin's leadership team who spoke at the ceremony, recalling the first day shovels hit the ground and how far the hospital has come since then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Lucas St John 6 hr guest 22
jimmy dean walker may 12 6 hr whats up 2
Jimmy Dean Walker Maybe commonwealth drive arou... (Jun '16) 6 hr whats up 2
Rich Wirdzek ovi Fri Informant 3
Don't move here Thu limuel 3
don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15) Thu jdb68 103
Timeshare Info Thu Tantor 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC