Fans dona t let fans drive drunk

Football fans across the country will celebrate America's most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol. That's why Greene County highway safety and law enforcement officials, along with the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

