Family Christian closing all of its 2...

Family Christian closing all of its 240 stores, including 2 in Dayton region

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Business Journal

National retailer Family Christian is closing all 240 of its stores across the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Testing 5 hr Sky King 3
News Cops: Man poured beer on gator in basement (Jun '13) 13 hr Now They Pharted 10
News Gator taken from Ohio home,a (Jun '13) 13 hr He Pharted There 27
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 17 hr Crazy 21
Winnie Peacock (Aug '16) 19 hr Just another crush 5
jimmy dean walker may 12 Sat whats up 2
Jimmy Dean Walker Maybe commonwealth drive arou... (Jun '16) Sat whats up 2
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC