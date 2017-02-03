Education Digest -
Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean's List for the 2016 fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|Employee72
|99
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Dayton pd...
|Thu
|Gabby
|5
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Thu
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Thu
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
|Looking for an old friend
|Thu
|NWord
|6
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC