Can Credit Unions Keep Mortgage Momen...

Can Credit Unions Keep Mortgage Momentum Going in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: National Mortgage News

Between rising interest rates and waiting to see how the new administration continues to shape up, credit union mortgage professionals could be forgiven for staying mum on predictions on the mortgage outlook for this year, but a few brave souls agreed to offer their insight. Tim Mislansky wears two hats as SVP and chief lending officer for $3.4 billion Wright-Patt Credit Union, plus president of the myCUmortgage CUSO, both based in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" 2 hr Leon Harrison 6
Don't move here 2 hr Fan of Leon The Man 2
Ryan Lucas St John 9 hr Truth seeker 21
Winnie Peacock 14 hr Just another crush 3
Rappers and heavy metal (Jan '11) 14 hr Rap 22
Looking for Chad Shanks he is a dear friend 15 hr Looking 1
Anne and Rodney Cossaboon (May '16) 21 hr Informant 4
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC