WSU hosting quilt show -
Forty-seven quilts that were created for patients' rooms at Hospice of Dayton will highlight the fourth annual "Quilt Show: Celebrating Quilt Stories" at Wright State University. The quilts, made by the Miami Valley Quilters Guild and no longer on display at hospice, will be the centerpiece of the three-day show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bitches and douches brag and nag...
|Mon
|Net Nut
|1
|Abortion Nuts, go away!
|Sun
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|If women want us to pay attention to their bitc...
|Sun
|The Duke of Hazard
|1
|It is the South China Sea, not the Western Amer...
|Sun
|The New Cool Warrior
|3
|"USA TODAY equates Trump to movie KKK hate"
|Sun
|The New Cool Warrior
|7
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Sun
|The New Cool Warrior
|9
|Trump is a "placeholder" for Pence
|Sun
|The New Cool Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC