Woman faces 32 years in jail -

Woman faces 32 years in jail -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Renee M. Deen, 26, pled guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to two counts each of sexual battery and pandering obscenity involving a minor - all second-degree felonies - and will be sentenced by Judge Michael Buckwalter Friday, Feb. 17. According to court documents, Deen was accused of performing a sex act on a minor and filming it with her phone in March and April 2016. It was discovered on a Skype account by a third party, who in turn notified Beavercreek Police April 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio city urges justices to reject traffic came... 36 min They cannot kill ... 3
Xenia Music Emporium (Oct '12) 16 hr Musikologist 15
Downtown Dayton Improvements. Any ideas? (Dec '08) 16 hr IkeLike 143
RTA Strike 18 hr Tantor 6
Looking for an old friend Tue Tantor 2
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Mon evil conservative 31,967
After 15 years, it's time to quit this shit! Mon The New Cool Warrior 1
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC