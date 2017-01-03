Woman faces 32 years in jail -
Renee M. Deen, 26, pled guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday to two counts each of sexual battery and pandering obscenity involving a minor - all second-degree felonies - and will be sentenced by Judge Michael Buckwalter Friday, Feb. 17. According to court documents, Deen was accused of performing a sex act on a minor and filming it with her phone in March and April 2016. It was discovered on a Skype account by a third party, who in turn notified Beavercreek Police April 19, 2016.
