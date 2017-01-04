Winter Weather Advisory issued for mu...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Miami Valley Thursday

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for much of the Miami Valley Wednesday afternoon, though it's not expected to go into effect until Thursday. Montgomery, Preble, Clark, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton and other counties are impacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

